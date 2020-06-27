Larry E. Kerns

Larry Eugene Kerns, 57, of Winchester, VA died on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Larry was born on July 11, 1962 in Winchester, the son of Fay Barrow Kerns and the Nathan Kerns both of Bunker Hill, WV. He was a forklift field coordinator for Winchester Equipment and a member of the Keystone Baptist Church near Berryville, VA where he took part in junior church and Sunday School. Larry enjoyed horseshoes and spending time with his grandchildren.
Larry married Susan Mead Kerns on June 21, 1981 in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with his wife of 39 years are his children: daughter -Heidi Phillips of Frederick, MD; son - Mackie Kerns of Watertown, WI; daughter-in-law- Crystal Husker Kerns also of Watertown, WI; four grandchildren: Meghan Phillips (9), Conner Kerns (7), Colin Kerns (7) and Chloe Kerns (5) and four sisters: Robin Richardson of Berryville, VA; Debra Walton of Bunker Hill; Diane Walton and Brenda Watcher both of Winchester, VA. Larry was also a host father to 3 Korean children: Jihoon Yeo of NYC, New York; Urim Lee Liber of Atlanta, GA; and Thummim Lee of South Korea.
The family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance in order to comply with COVID-19 regulations. A private interment will soon follow in the Timber Ridge Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery near Cross Junction, VA.
A celebration of Larry's life will be held at Keystone Baptist Church at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
Please omit floral arrangements and consider making memorial contributions in memory of Larry to the Keystone Baptist Church, C/O the Endowment Fund, 15 Keystone Ln, Berryville, VA 22611.
