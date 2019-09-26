Larry Gordon LaFollette, Sr. "Paw"

Larry Gordon LaFollette, Sr., 70, of Gore, Virginia passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, at his home.
Mr. LaFollette was born in 1949 in Winchester, Virginia, son of the late Granville “Pete” and Nellie “Polly” LaFollette. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served two tours in Vietnam achieving the rank of E-5 (Sgt). Mr. LaFollette was owner of LaFollette Construction and was a member of Hebron Baptist Church in Gore, Virginia.
He married Jenny Mantz on September 10, 1971 in Hagerstown, Maryland.
Surviving with his wife of 45 years is a son, Larry G. “Jake” LaFollette, Jr. and daughter, Jill K. LaFollette; grandchildren, Luke T. “Bear” and Katlynne LaFollette; Brodie, Jaxen, and Kenzi Sirbaugh; sister, Cathy Fouse (Jeff); brothers, Donald “Toad” LaFollette (Rose) and Dennis “Denny” LaFollette; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents Mr. LaFollette was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Lori LaFollette (Jake’s wife).
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Sunday, October 6th, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 137, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Memorial contributions may be made in Paw’s memory to American Legion Post 137, P.O. Box 239, Capon Bridge, West Virginia 26711.
