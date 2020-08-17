Larry J. McDonald
Larry Junior McDonald, 73, of Stephens City, Virginia, died Friday, August 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.
Mr. McDonald was born June 7, 1947 in Clarke County, Virginia, son of the late Phillip Grim and Phyllis McDonald.
He was a veteran of the U. S. Army, a member of the American Legion, and retired from Valley Health where he worked as a security guard.
He married Lillie Ann Richards McDonald on January 27, 1979 in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are three daughters, Rita McDonald of Inwood, WV, Renee Casey of Berkeley Springs, WV and Ashley Westfall of Strasburg, VA; a sister, Karen Furr of Stephens City, VA; his best friend since high school, Ray Goode, who was like a brother; and seven grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA with Rev. Dr. Ken Smith officiating. Burial will be private.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff of Blue Ridge Hospice for the care and compassion given to them.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
