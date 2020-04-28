Larry Junior Williams, 62, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Larry was born in 1958 in Frederick County, Virginia, son of the late Lawrence Williams. He was owner/operator of Williams Roofing. Larry was a member of the American Legion in Capon Bridge, West Virginia. He loved hunting, fishing, and was an avid Raiders fan.
He married Kimberly Morrison on April 28, 1979 in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife is his son, Nathan Thomas Williams (Kaleigh Fincham) of Frederick County, Virginia; grandchildren, Carson and Finn Williams; sisters, Peggy Cole and Barbara Long both of Inwood, West Virginia; and brother, Lawrence Williams of West Virginia.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
