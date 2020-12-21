Larry Lee “Doc” Tolley
Larry Lee “Doc” Tolley, of Winchester, VA, let those country roads take him home on December 16, 2020. He was 79 years old.
Born on May 18, 1941 to Lee and Edith Tolley, Larry was raised in Sutton, WV. Growing up, his parents taught him the true meaning of family love and loyalty, while the mountains of West Virginia taught him a passion for all things outdoors and adventure. Larry loved his hometown and his mother’s biscuits and as an adult would travel home every chance he got, letting out a huge “yee-haw!” every time he crossed the WV border.
Larry was a mold-breaker for the Tolley Family as the first to graduate high school and attend college. He graduated in 1963 from West Virginia University and, in 1969, he officially became “Doc” when he graduated from WVU School of Dentistry. Years later, he passed this influence to the next generation, and with beaming pride presented his son, Ben, and his niece, Becky, with their doctoral hoods.
Doc moved to Winchester in 1973 with his wife, Sonya, where he practiced dentistry for 32 years. The role of which he was most proud, however, was that of father. Doc dedicated all his free time to his children. He would take his son hunting and fishing and happily watch his daughter’s endless ballet recitals. He would warm their feet pajamas by the fire while they took baths and wrap both kids in his big puffy red jacket to watch the stars on the back deck. His kids will always remember him as a solid foundation and guiding light for the Tolley Family.
More recently, Doc enjoyed being a grandfather, “Pa,” to seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The older grandkids fondly remember Pa teaching them to shoot and taking them on four-wheeler rides, while the younger grandkids loved sitting on his lap to watch TV while he sneaked them endless cookies and tootsie rolls.
Doc had many loyal friends, men who shared his love of hunting, fishing, and gun and knife collecting. The “Wednesday Night Crew” that met at his house weekly would sit around eating good food and trading tall tales. Doc was blessed to have a true brotherhood around him.
Though in his final years Doc battled poor health, he would want to be remembered as the giant mountain man with a heart of gold that we all knew him to be, taking down big game in Alaska or reeling in a big one. The family just asks that the next time you hear John Denver’s “Country Roads,” raise a glass to Doc, a father and man who was truly the stuff of legend.
Doc was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Sonya, and his beloved parents. He is survived by his children, Kate Tolley Rizzo (Mike) of Far Hills, NJ; Benjamin Tolley (Ansley) of Winchester; Todd Flemming of The Plains, VA; Janis Flemming (Missy) of McClean, VA; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren; and his much-loved brother Rodney Tolley (Karen) of Exchange, WV.
A family memorial service will be held at a later time when all can gather safely. Memorial donations can be made to Fremont Street Nursery, 533 Fremont St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
