Larry Randolph Payne
Larry Randolph Payne, 77, of Winchester, Virginia died on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at Rose Hill Nursing Home in Berryville, VA.
Larry was born on March 25, 1946 in Prince William County, Virginia, the son of the late Robert and Viola Miller Payne. He was a plumber and spent his career working for Hatchers Plumbing and Heating and then F&L Plumbing and Heating. He married Susan Elaine Mitchell on April 22, 1967 in Hamilton, Virginia.
Surviving along with his wife, Susan are children Stephanie Payne, John (Anita) Payne, and Jason (Michelle) Payne; grandchildren Beth Lederhouse, Kaityln Payne, Keith (Amber) Strosnider and Emma Payne; great grandchildren John and Jacob and his two brothers Roger and Gene Payne.
He was preceded in death by his siblings Aileen Woodson, Bernice Ellis, Dennis Payne, Walter Payne, William Payne and Tom Payne.
Visitation will be on June 22,2023 from 6-8 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, Purcellville, VA. Services will be held on June 23, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.
Arrangements by Hall Funeral Home, Purcellville, VA. Please visitwww.hallfh.com
to express online condolences to the family.
