Larry Raymond Gross
Larry Raymond Gross, 81 of Cross Junction, VA passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center.
Larry was born in 1940 in Centralia, IL the son of the late Edwin Wesner and Carolyn Matheny Gross. He was a graduate of the University of Illinois where he received his Doctorate Degree in Aeronautical Engineering. Larry served our country in the United States Air Force where he rose to the rank of Colonel. While in the Air Force, Larry received the following commendations: Defense Superior Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with One Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Force Commendation Medal with one Oak Leaf Medal, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon (Pistol), Air Force Longevity Service Ribbon with four Oak Leaf Clusters, National Defense Service Medal and the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with two Oak Leaf Clusters. He was a member of Missouri Synod Lutheran Church and was a faithful and active servant of God. Larry was an alpaca farmer and civilian defense contractor and longtime classical guitar enthusiast and blue grass fan. He was a wine enthusiast, loved his dogs and always had time to listen and be supportive and helpful to those around him. Larry loved the beach, liked to have fun and his favorite food was bar-b-que.
He married Ann Kuhring on August 27, 1960 in Dieterich, IL.
Larry is survived by his wife, Ann; daughters, Julie Wisniewski (Roron) of Richmond, VA, Karen Spuck (Tim) of Shippenville, PA and Susan Mayer (Scott) of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren, Reed and Andrew Wisniewski, Sarah, David and Anna Mayer, Jordan and Jacob Spuck; sisters, Diane Earnest (Dewey) and Donna Connor.
He is preceded in death by his parents; step father, Frank Gross; grandson, Robert Jones; sisters, Darlene Gross, Susan Prince, Barbara Cross; brother, Robert Wesner; and brother-in-law, Mike Connor.
A visitation will be held Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 1pm with a service following at 2pm held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be the following day Monday, April 4, 2022 at 2pm in Culpeper National Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Bill Mann.
Memorial contributions may be sent in Larry’s name to; Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or CCAP, P.O. Box 2112, Winchester, VA 22604.
