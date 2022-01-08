Clarence Eugene Signor, 65, of White Post, VA, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at his home.
Larry was born in 1956 in Key West, FL, to the late Clarence and Joanne Signor. He received his Associate’s Degree in Computer Science from Virginia Tech and served our country during the Vietnam War in the United States Navy. Larry led a quiet life. He loved his family and did everything for them and he especially loved his grandbabies.
He married Mitzi Gail Smith in July in Winchester, VA.
Larry is survived by his wife, Mitzi, and sons, Mathew Signor of Winchester, VA, and Travis Signor of White Post, VA; seven grandchildren; sister, Vonnie Wiley (John) and brother, Bryan Signor.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Sally Taylor.
All services for Larry will be private.
