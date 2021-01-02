Larry V. Allison
Larry Von Allison, 73, of Winchester, Virginia, died Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Allison was born May 10, 1947 son of the late Levi P. Allison and Mae Holmes Allison.
A veteran of the U. S. Navy he served during Vietnam. He was a member of the American Legion, the VFW, and proudly served on the Clarke County Honor Guard.
After retiring from U. S. Air he worked as a janitor for Clarke County Public Schools.
He married Maxzine Ann Grandison Allison on March 9, 2019 in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are three sisters, Loretta Allison of Berryville, VA, Joyce Mason and her husband, Bill, of Winchester, VA, and Wanda Flen and her husband, Anderson, of Atlanta, GA; three brothers, Levi P. Allison, Jr. and Dwight Allison, both of Berryville, VA, and Lance Allison of Winchester, VA; and five grandchildren.
His daughter Tiffany preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 P. M. Monday, January 4, 2021 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, with Evangelist Joe Lewis officiating. Burial will be private.
Military honors will be provided by the Clarke County Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
To view the obituary, send condolences, and access the live stream, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.