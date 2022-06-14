Larry Wilkins Larry Wilkins, a longtime resident of Northern Virginia, who most recently resided in Winchester, passed away on May 25, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.
Larry was born to Donald and Sellena Wilkins in Oakland, California, on November 24, 1946. He served the communities of Fairfax and Loudoun counties as a law enforcement officer for 37 years. Beloved husband of Linda Wilkins for 53 years, loving father of Theresa and Tracy, and grandfather of Jacob, Kaia, and Beau. He is survived by Gary Wilkins (Pamela), Kathy Gabel (Jim), and a host of family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 17 at 2PM in Winchester, Virginia, at Omps Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel. The family would like to thank the staff and doctors at Winchester Medical/Oncology Center and Blue Ridge Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, we kindly request that donations be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601, in his name.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.