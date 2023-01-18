Larry Willard Johnson
Larry Willard Johnson, 77, of Frederick County, VA died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his home.
Larry was born May 12, 1945 in Winchester, VA, son of the late Harry Willard Johnson and Virginia Dofflemyer Johnson Wynkoop of Clarke County, VA.
He was owner/operator of Johnson’s 66 Service and Johnson’s Rollback Service in Winchester for many years.
He was a life member of Winchester Volunteer Rescue Squad, served as board member and Chairman of the Winchester Parks and Recreation Board and was a proud inductee of the Winchester Fast Pitch Softball Hall of Fame.
In addition to his wife, Cathy, he is survived by his sons, Darr and Broc (Katherine); a brother, Loyd Allen (Adolphus); grandchildren, Harper and Pearson, and his beloved dachshund, Snoopy.
His loyalty as a friend, ever present happiness, storytelling ability, and quick wit and humor will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
A service will be 11:00 am Friday, January 20, 2023 at Shenandoah Memorial Park officiated by Pastor Vernon Bray. Casket bearers will be Darr Johnson, Broc Johnson, Pearson Johnson, Willie Omps, Chris Wymer and Rodney Wymer.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service.
