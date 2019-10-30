Larry William Grubbs, 73, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Grubbs was born in 1946, in Fairfax, Virginia, the son of the late Evelyn and Ralph Yost Grubbs. He was a graduate of Falls Church High School, Class of 1964. Mr. Grubbs was the owner and operator of “Personal Touch”, a painting business in Winchester, Virginia.
In his younger years Mr. Grubbs worked on and rode Harley Davidson Motorcycles. He was a diehard Redskins fan, and an avid sports fan.
He married Debbie Grubbs in 1978. She preceded him in death.
Surviving are his sons, Randy Boyer (Rhonda) of Purcellville, Virginia, Richard Boyer (Stephanie) of Round Hill, Virginia, Larry Flagg of Abington, Maryland and Chris Grubbs (Christina) of Winchester, Virginia; grandchildren, Payton, Karsyn, Delaney, Reagan, McKenzie and Christiana.
A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, at 2:00 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will follow the service in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.