Larry William Sine, 72, of Winchester, VA passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Sine was born in 1948 in Winchester, VA, son of the late Robert and Lula Sine. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served three tours during the Vietnam conflict, achieving the rank of Sgt. E-5. Mr. Sine was also an Airborne Ranger and an expert marksman. For his service to our country Mr. Sine was awarded two Purple Hearts. He was a Metal Fabricator for McElroy Metals. Mr. Sine was a member of the Winchester Eagles and Winchester VFW. He was an avid gun collector, knife collector, hunter and fisherman.
His wife of 47 years, Patricia A. Sine, preceded him in death in 2018.
Surviving is a daughter, Brenda De Angelo; sons, Timothy Lonas and Ricky Walker; grandchildren, Richard and Lisa Walker and Christina Long; sisters, Mae Pinkham and husband, Bruce and Retha Lackey; brothers, Carlton and Harry Sine.
A visitation will be from 3 pm to 5 pm on Sunday at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
A service will be at 11 am on Monday, December 7th, at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel with Reverend Keith Ritchie officiating. Entombment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Larry's memory to VFW Post 2123, 1021 Reliance Road, Middletown, Virginia 22645.
