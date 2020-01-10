Larrick, Laura Ann, 60, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away at home on January 4, 2020.
Laura was born in Winchester, Virginia, the only child of Gordon G. Larrick and Virginia Madagan Larrick, both of whom predeceased her.
After graduating from Handley High School in 1977, Laura received a Bachelors degree in Nursing from the University of Richmond and a Masters degree in Nursing from the Medical College of Virginia at Virginia Commonwealth University (MCV). She spent her entire nursing career at the McGuire VA Medical Center, playing a critical role in the development of its Diabetes Health Center. Laura retired after 31 with the McGuire VA in 2014.
She is survived by maternal aunt, Lola M. Lee, paternal aunts Mabel Davis and Joyce Rauch, and several cousins.
A gathering in celebration of Laura’s life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to an animal rescue or welfare organization of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.