Laura M. Elashewich, 85, of Winchester, died Friday, August 2, 2019.
Mrs. Elashewich was born May 13, 1934 in Jersey City, NJ; the daughter of Andrew and Mary Klunck Foehsel. She had worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse in the delivery room of Mulenburg Hospital in Plainfield, NJ for 20 years and worked as an Obstetrics and Gynecological nurse for 10 years. She also served as a Behavior Modification Specialist. She was an excellent seamstress enjoying sewing elaborate costumes for her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed tole painting.
She married Raymond F. Elashewich on October 13, 1964.
Along with her husband, she is survived by her children, Craig Elashewich and his partner Christina Hedricks of Winchester, Jeannine DeMarco and her husband Tony of Prairie Village, KS; a special granddaughter, Samantha Elashewich of Winchester, whom she cared for as her daughter; and two grandsons, Albert and Roman DeMarco.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to International Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia Foundation, 6144 Clark Center Ave., Sarasota, FL 34238.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.