Laurel “Lane” Wood Fletcher
Laurel “Lane” Wood Fletcher, 68 of Winchester Virginia, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on November 6, 2020. She was born on April 26, 1952 to the late Charles & Jane Berry Kerns.
She retired due to medical issues after 12 years of service from Winchester Medical Center where she was an Administrative Assistant and Cardiac Monitor Observer for the Cardiac Critical Care Unit. She served as the Church Clerk at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church for a number of years. Laurel also served as the Secretory of the Shenandoah Valley Baptist Union-Association for eight or more years where she also was a member of the Women’s Missionary Auxiliary. She was a devoted member at Sylvannah Praise Worship & Healing Center in Rippon, WV for over 20 years where she also served as the Church Clerk and as a member of the Deaconess Board.
She married Herbert MacArthur Fletcher June 10, 1977 in Front Royal, Virginia. From this loving union they had two children. Erika Alsberry (James), Jennifer Alsberry (Donnell) both of Summit Point, WV. They have 6 grandchildren, Tatianna Morton, J’Von & Damanni Alsberry, Sheraya Alford, Jaleel & Jayanna Alsberry. They also have one special daughter Marsha Johnson (Raycharo) and their three children Briahnna Wilson, Mikaella & Elijah Johnson.
She is survived by her husband, children, and grandchildren as well as her brother-in-law Wallace Fletcher (Linda) of Hephzibah, GA and her two nieces Tina & Tianna Fletcher also of Hephzibah, GA. As well as cousins Shanna Donivan (Jason) of Capon Bridge, WV, and Brandon Barnard of Winchester, VA, and a host of cousins & friends.
Laurel was preceded in death by her parents, Charles & Jane Kerns, her grandparent’s Reuben Albert and Eura Weese Berry, her aunts June Sherman, Elsie Wiley, Velma Blanke, Helen Thorne, one uncle Paul Berry, and one cousin Darlene Barnard.
Laurel had a strong personality and would do anything for anyone that asked and was loved by many.
Family will be receiving friends from 12:00pm to 1:00pm Saturday, November 14, 2020 followed by a Celebration of Life with Elder Phil Pollard Officiating and Pastor Lawrence E. Wilson from Sylvannah Praise Worship & Healing Center in Rippon, WV giving the Eulogy. Services will be held at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.