Laurie Ann Dolphin
Laurie Ann Dolphin, 60, of Winchester died Tuesday, July 13, 2021 in Winchester Medical Center.
She was born December 9, 1960 in Winchester the daughter of Gary and Nancy Trenary.
She was married to Everett N. Dolphin, II for 37 years until his passing in 2015.
Professionally she had worked for Martin’s Supermarket in the meat department for 31 years.
In her spare time, she enjoyed Bingo and travelling. She was well-known for her love of Pepsi.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her children, Jeremy Dolphin, Stephanie Dolphin, Nathan Dolphin, and Matthew Dolphin all of Winchester; seven grandchildren, Taylor, Rachel, Justin, and Ben Dolphin, Callie and Daisy Fox, and Allison Boyce; siblings, Gary, Brian, and Mark Trenary and Kelly Pugh; a great-grandson, Bradley.
A service will be 11:00 am Thursday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester officiated by Reverend Vernon Bray.
Interment will be private.
Friends will be received an hour prior to the service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.