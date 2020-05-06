On Friday, May 1, 2020, God called another Angel home after ongoing medical issues. Laurie Elizabeth (Jones) Privott, 72, of Frederick County, VA passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Ms. Privott was born in 1947 in Trenton, NJ. She was a nursing assistant for 33 years and worked in many different facilities in New Jersey and Winchester, VA. Ms. Privott enjoyed crocheting, building puzzles, playing cards and collecting Indian memorabilia.
Surviving are her daughters, Tina Jones, Crystal Jones and a son, Phillip Jones; long life partner, William Strother; sister, Margaret “Margie” Heavener; fourteen grandchildren and twenty-three great grandchildren, as well as many friends and family that loved her dearly.
Ms. Privott was preceded in death by a daughter, Danielle Jones.
All services will be at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Laurie’s memory to Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601. MEMO: Privott service.
