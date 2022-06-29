Laverne “Peggy” Nelson Myers
Laverne Virginia Nelson Myers, 71, passed away Saturday June 25, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, VA.
Peggy, as she was most lovingly called, was the daughter of the late David and Mattie Harris Nelson. She was born in Winchester, graduated from John Handley High School and was a beautician that operated her business in her home for several years. She was a founding member of the Northside Rockers, volunteered for the Salvation Army before devoting her time and talents to her immediate family and friends.
She is survived by her sons, Jason Scott, Ethan; twin sons, Jan (Breanna) and Jon Myers; daughter, Jakki Sanabria (Manuel), and eleven grandchildren. Her siblings are brothers Levine “Rick,” Paul, Ronald Nelson (Brenda) and Marshall Verzick, and sisters, Bessie Hamilton (John), Phyllis Combs (Lionel), Michael Crisemon and Paulette Nelson. She is also survived by a brother-in-law, Henry Haley, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband James, her brother Eddie Nelson and sisters Joyce Haley, Barbara Corum, and her dear grandson Jaiden Myers.
The family will have a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at Cartwright Funeral Home, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 11 a.m.
Inurnment will be at Shenandoah Memorial Park at a later date.
We will be following CDC guidelines for Covid. Mask must be worn.
Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester, cartwrightfuneralhome.com
