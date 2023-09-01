Lawrence Charles Tomek Sr. “Larry”
Lawrence Charles Tomek Sr., 80, of Star Tannery, VA, passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Larry was born in 1943 in Cleveland, OH, the son of the late Charles Edward and Anne (Snabel) Tomek. He graduated with his Bachelor’s Degree from Baldwin Wallace College and served our country during the Vietnam War as a helicopter pilot (MedEvac) in the United States Marine Corps. Larry retired as Comptroller for Perry Engineering. He was a member of Mt. View United Methodist Church. Larry was a founding member of Star Tannery Ruritan. He loved reading, gardening, woodworking, sailing and camping.
He is survived by his wife, Carol, whom he married on September 13, 1969; sons, Lawrence Charles “Chip” Tomek Jr. (Elaine) of Vienna, VA, Derek Edward Tomek (Mary) of Harrisonburg, VA, Devin Jennings Tomek (Annette) of Capon Bridge, WV; grandchildren, Hunter Tomek of Harrisonburg, VA, Clayton Tomek (Bethany) of Winchester, VA, Carmen Reed (Tyler) of Gainesboro, VA, Anthony Tenney (Amber) of Capon Bridge, WV, Kerri Spiker (Robert) of Capon Bridge, WV; great-grandchildren, Jayce Tomek, Sevryn Tenney, Serenity Tenney, Reid Spiker, Maddox Spiker; sister, Mary Ann Howitt (Elwood) of Streetsboro, OH; Aunt Elaine Nowak of Woodstock, VA (whom Larry cared for) and several nieces and nephews.
Larry is preceded in death by his stepson, Wesley Agustus Hankes, and infant grandson, Carson Tomek.
All services for Larry will be private.
