Lawrence E. Pope

Lawrence Edward Pope, 91, of Winchester, VA, died Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Pope was born on December 21, 1930, in Winchester, VA, son of the late Clarence Bell Pope and Edna Oates Pope.
Lawrence served in the Army National Guard from 1950-1959. He retired in 1993 after a 41-year career at Abex.
Lawrence loved holidays and family meals. He enjoyed growing tomatoes in his garden and was an avid fan of horse racing. He truly was one of a kind and will be deeply missed.
Lawrence is survived by his nephew, Lester Cunningham and his wife, Mary, of Warrenton, VA; Jerry L. Shimp whom he thought of as a son, and his wife, Bobbie, of Winchester, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Marie Cunningham Pope, and then his fiancée, Shirley A. Shimp.
A visitation will be held 5:00 – 7:00 P. M. Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
