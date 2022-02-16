Lawrence Edward Payne Sr.
Lawrence Edward Payne Sr., 95, of Winchester, VA, went to be with his heavenly father on February 11, 2022. He was born April 20, 1926, in Sperryville, VA, the son of the late Oscar Lawrence Payne and Verlie Ann (Dodson) Payne.
Lawrence was of the Baptist faith and was a minister who loved sharing God’s word with people. He was a career law enforcement officer and retired from FEMA in 1988. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during WWII as well as an Army Air Force veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. Lawrence received multiple medals and ribbons including the Asiatic Pacific Ribbon, Philippine Liberation Ribbon with 1 Bronze Star, the Good Conduct Medal and the WWII Victory Medal. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, raising hunting dogs, golfing, traveling and going bowling with his wife. Above all else, family was very important to him and he loved spending time with them.
He married Miriam Louise Lynn on April 23, 1948, in Hagerstown, MD.
In addition to his parents, Lawrence was also preceded in death by his stepmother Annie Belle (Clatterbuck) Payne; his sister Montrue and his brothers Virgil and Chuck.
Along with his wife Miriam he is also survived by his daughters Janina P. Welsh (Larry), Cynthia P. Mowbray (Shawn); his sons Lawrence E. Payne Jr. and Joseph B. Payne (Amanda); grandchildren Kimberly Brown (Joseph), Andrea Ritter (Brad), Sheri Ritter (Bruce), Christopher Trumbull (Mallory), Tisha Daleska (Jeremy), Destiny Seaman, and Arilyn Scarbrough; great- grandchildren Sierra and Blake Brown, Cameron, Carson, Gage, Miles and McKinsey Ritter and Kaylee and Hayden Daleska; sisters Haley, Dorothy and Charlotte; his brothers Albert and Carl and also survived by his loving nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Saturday from 10am until his Funeral Service at 12noon at the Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, 1260 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, with Pastor Albert Payne officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester.
Memorial contributions in memory of Lawrence may be sent to any charity of the donor’s choice that supports veterans and their families.
Please visit Lawrence’s tribute wall atwww.ompsfuneralhome.com
