Lawrence (Larry) Lee Sams II, 76, of Winchester, VA, passed away on December 23, 2021.
Larry was born on December 30, 1944, in Coffeyville, KS, to Col. Burton and Kristine (Johnson) Sams. He is survived by his wife, Mona P. Sams, and children, Scott (Shay), Sawyer (Caroline), Spenser (Erin), Sterling (Lauren) and Sydney (Connor); and sisters Irene (Bob) Hackett, and Lynne Sams.
Larry grew up as an air force brat living in Alabama, Alaska, Japan, Kansas, Kentucky, Texas and Virginia. After graduating high school in Waco, TX, Larry played football at the Air Force Academy and went on to earn his master’s degree in Chemistry at Texas State University.
Larry had an accomplished 30-year career with The Dow Chemical Company. During his career Larry continued his travels and enjoyed time in Sao Paulo, Brazil and Tokyo, Japan.
His biggest accomplishment was his family, and he loved spending time with his 7 grandchildren: Lawrence Lee III “Tripp”, Mason, Reagan, Austen, Wesley, Walker and Emerson. He reminisced about family reunions at the cabin in Midland, MI and at the beach in Fort Walton Beach, FL.
Larry was unique; the nicest man and not a mean bone in his body. He looked for the best in others and gave the best he had. Larry was someone you could effortlessly talk to, and he will always be remembered for his humor and ability to make anyone laugh. He was a loving husband and father who will be missed dearly. Larry was a great friend and left a positive impact on all who were close to him.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 11:00 am at St Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church, Berryville, VA, followed by a mass at 12:00pm. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (ipffoundation.org).
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.