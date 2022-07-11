Lawrence P. Dillon
Lawrence Patrick Dillon, 86, of Berryville, Virginia, died Friday, July 8, 2022, surrounded by family in Haymarket, Virginia.
Larry was born in Ludlow, Kentucky, the son of the late Thomas Xavier Dillon and Mary Cecilia Sullivan Dillon.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Elizabeth Cassidy Dillon.
Surviving with his wife are four daughters, Marie (Alan) Constantine, Patricia (Ken) Russman, Erin (Rick) Mabe, and Sharon Shipley; son, Christopher Dillon and Kerry Kastanek; sister, Margaret Ann “Peg” Dillon of Cincinnati, OH; 17 grandchildren, and a great-grandson.
A daughter and son-in-law, Margie and Pete Petersen, three brothers, Thomas Dillon, Father John Dillon, S.J., and Joseph Dillon, and a sister, Sister Mary Colleen Dillon, S.N.D., preceded him in death.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 am Thursday, July 14, 2022, at St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church, Berryville. A private burial service will follow in Cool Spring Natural Cemetery, Berryville. Reception will be held at the church hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sisters of Notre Dame, 1601 Dixie Hwy, Park Hills, KY 41011 or to John H. Enders Fire & Rescue, 9 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville, VA 22611.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visitwww.endersandshirley.com
