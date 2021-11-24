Lawrence Scott “Larry” Titus, 65, of Frederick County, died on Friday, November 19, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Titus was born on September 24, 1956, the son of the late John and Anna Titus.
He is survived by his wife, Renilda Luterte Titus; his daughters, Chantele Faircloth (Derek) of Knoxville, TN, and Erin Githiru (Robert) of Indianapolis, IN; grandchildren Gideon, Zion and Zuri; brother Richard and sister Diane Pozniko.
Mr. Titus was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Christine Titus; brother William Titus; and sisters Laurel and Sharon Titus. He was formerly married to Debra Fertig.
Mr. Titus worked for the Hobart Corp, in Washington, D.C.; Giant Foods; and Centreville Baptist Church.
Mr. Titus attended First Christian Church, Winchester.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, November 26th at Enders and Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville. Private burial ceremony will follow in Union Cemetery, Leesburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
