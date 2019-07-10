Lawrence T. Moreland "Larry"

Lawrence T. “Larry” Moreland, 75, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Moreland was born in 1943 in Clarke County, Virginia, son of the late Charles and Minnie Moreland. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. Mr. Moreland worked for Delta Airlines, retiring in 2004. He was a member of the VFW. Mr. Moreland enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing golf, and just being outdoors.
He married Vilma Nava on June 6, 1965 in Manila, Philippines.
Surviving with his wife is a daughter, Christine Maloney (Mike) of Hermosa Beach, California; sons, Forrest Moreland of Tampa, Florida and Eric Moreland of Stephens City, Virginia; grandchildren, Michael and Emily Maloney; and sisters, Jeannette M. Dennis, Carol M. Ashby, Viola L. Kniceley, and Judy M. Nelson.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Louie and Richard Moreland.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 11 am to 12 pm on Sunday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A memorial service will follow the gathering at 12 pm.
