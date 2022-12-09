Lawrence Vernon Spurlock Jr Lawrence Vernon Spurlock Jr., known to most as "Larry," passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Born August 19, 1955, in Loudoun, VA, he was the son of Lawrence Sr. and Dorothy (Shaffer) Spurlock.
He worked many years for the National Association of Letter Carriers in Loudoun and finished his career working for the State Department. He had many lifelong friends and made countless more along the way. He played football, basketball, and baseball growing up and later played softball, and golf in his adult life. He also loved being outdoors, fishing, and hunting. What he loved most was his children, grandchildren, family and friends. He loved and cared for so many and was considered by all as a friend or brother.
He is survived by his eldest son, Brandon, wife Lindsay, daughter Ryah and son Roman; and his youngest son, Tyler, wife Kaila, and daughter Rosina. Larry is also survived by his sisters, Charlotte Albert of Myrtle Beach, SC; Tammy Martin of Front Royal, VA; Brenda Munday of Jefferson, MD; and Valerie Spurlock of Frederick, MD; his brother, James Muth Jr. of Myrtle Beach, SC, along with many other family and friends.
He was predeceased by both of his parents, his brother Danny and sister Linda.
There will be a private funeral at Adams-Green Funeral Home in Herndon, VA, on Friday, December 9.
A Celebration of Life will take place mid-January in Sterling, VA, with all family and friends welcome, more details to come.
Larry requested in lieu of purchasing flowersto please make donations to cancer research. You may make a memorial donation in his name to the American Cancer Society at Cancer.org.
