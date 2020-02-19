Lawrence W. White, Jr.

Lawrence Washington White, Jr., 86, of Berryville, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 17, following a lengthy illness. He was born in Jefferson County, West Virginia on May 11, 1933, son of the late Lawrence W. White, Sr., and Beatrice Lloyd White.
Lawrence graduated from Clarke County High School Class of 1951 where he was affectionately known as “Junior.” As a young man he was employed at the Bank of Clarke County and later a partner in Shenandoah Foods. He worked for over 50 years with the Tastee Freez Restaurant Franchise.
He was a lifelong member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church and an early member of the choir. In 1979, he and Allen Cochran constructed the hand-hewed cross in the Sanctuary. He also served as the building chairman for the new church construction.
Lawrence served on the Clarke County Board of Supervisors. He was a volunteer serving 14 years as Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Park and Recreation Board.
Mr. White was a supporter in the Boy Scout program most of his life. In his youth, he joined as a scout and became an assistant leader. Later in life, he assisted with many activities and attended meetings, campouts, and projects for the scouting program in Troop 34 of Berryville.
Lawrence enjoyed reading and spending quiet time on the farm. He was an avid fisherman and looked forward to his time on the Shenandoah River and lakes in Texas and Florida. The real joy in his life was spending time with his grandchildren Logan, Colin, Dillon, Robert, Tessa, and Jackson.
He was married to Peggy Riggs White for over 30 years. Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Jann Johnson and husband, Wade, of Berryville; Kerri White and husband, Charles Carey, of Ashburn; two sons, Robert Wolfe and wife, Pam, of Allen, Texas, and Kevin Wolfe and wife, Kelly, of Winchester; one brother, Clyde N. Holland of Sedona, Arizona; grandchildren, Logan Johnson of Baltimore, MD; Colin Johnson of Berryville, VA; Dillon Carey of Ashburn; Robert Wolfe of Allen, Texas; Tessa Wolfe and Jackson Wolfe of Winchester; brothers-n-law, Don Riggs and wife, Sarah, Roger Riggs and wife, Carolyn, of Rowlesburg, WV, sisters-in-law, Nannie White of Berryville, VA; Robbin Riggs Hooton of Albuquerque, NM; and Ellen Riggs of Kingwood, WV, along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Harry White, Donald Ray White, and Fred C. White; two sisters, Beulah Jackson and Robin Whetzel.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the caregivers from Home Instead and Blue Ridge Hospice for their support and love.
Memorial contributions may be made to Boy Scout Troop #34, Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, 210 East Main St., Berryville, VA 22611; or Clarke County Park and Rec Department, 225 Al Smith Cr., Berryville, VA 22611.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, February 21, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home in Berryville. The funeral will be at Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church in Berryville on Saturday, February 22 at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Jim Smith officiating. Private burial will at Green Hill Cemetery at a later date.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.