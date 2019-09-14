Layne A. Secrist died peacefully on Aug. 14, 2019, at home in Fairfax, VA, with family by his side.
He was born May 8, 1936 in Gore, VA. He is survived by his wife Viola of 62 years, two children Steven and Ann, three granddaughters, a sister and brother, and a host of other relatives and friends.
A private graveside interment will be held at the Hebron Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, heartlandhospicefund.org.
