Leah Swartwout
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Leah Swartwout, our loving and devoted daughter and angel to all whose lives she touched, on September 17, 2020. Until her last breath she continued to “Fight Like A Girl” but finally succumbed to Congestive Heart Failure.
We know Leah is now with her grandparents, Stan McCumber, Sr., Earl “Satch” Halaquist, Sr., Evelyn Halaquist, Elaine Halaquist and Jerry Swartwout. Leah is so dearly missed and loved on earth by her parents, Stephanie Bartell, Dale Bartell, Troy Swartwout and Deborah Swartwout; great-grandmothers and grandparents, Inez McCumber, Pat Halaquist, Stan and Estelle McCumber, Joyce Swartwout, Syl and Rex Bartell and God parents, Jacqui and Dan Green; numerous extended family and probably most importantly, her Service dog, Precious.
Those who knew Leah, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.
One of Leah’s proudest accomplishments was graduating in the class of 2017 from John Hadley High School. Medical complications did not allow her to participate in commencement activities, so the wonderful Child Life Department at Children’s National Medical Center arranged for a private diploma ceremony with Joe Jonas and his band DNCE making for “the best day ever!”
Although Leah encountered many physical and medical challenges all of her life, she still aspired to always be kind, authentic, honest, compassionate, and creative with a good sense of humor and a big cup of Starbucks in hand. Leah’s daily motivation to get out of bed with a smile on her face, her dimple in full view, a sparkle in her eyes and long brown curls flowing for miles was to show everyone that despite challenges, that her life mattered and she would make a difference. The differences were many like showing love to any animal (maybe not so much to snakes & crocodiles) by volunteering at the SPCA, Humane Society and Blue Ridge Therapeutic Riding Center, donating time and funds to those in need, speaking her mind and advocating for those without a voice, fundraising and being a member of organizations near and dear to her heart including Civitan International (board member and active member), National Federation for the Blind, Girl Scouts and the Autism Society.
Because of her kind and compassionate ways, diverse ability and unique perspective on life, Leah was often called upon to mentor others with groups like, Girls With a Purpose, Virginia Commonwealth University Project LEAD, The Next Move Program, Virginia Science Museum Minds of All Kinds, ACT Theatrical Company and Camp Easter Seals, Super Summer Camp for the Blind. Leah emulated the power of inclusion.
Leah’s interest were many. She treasured her Princess crown and sash she was entrusted with from the Miss Abilities Organization. The organization provided Leah the opportunity to perform community service projects, ride on parade floats and a deep and strong camaraderie that sent her personalized birthday wishes from Queens of various pageants from around the world this year. Leah also loved being a Patient Ambassador for Ryan Seacrest Studios which afforded her the wonderful opportunity to visit the White House, be a Light Up the Night Volunteer Designer at the Four Seasons Hotel in Washington DC, personally interview Ryan Seacrest as well as musicians like Delta Rae and Daya.
Most recently Leah had found a special place to learn and grow as an Artist and Farmer at Full Pocket Farm located in Montpelier, Virginia. The family at Full Pocket gave Leah the occasion to truly put her painful medical life aside and have fun feeding the goats, planting carrots, cooking “world famous cookies,” making pottery or just laughing at all of the silliness that occurred on a daily basis to truly enhance Leah’s and all of the other lives around the farm.
A private graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery in Bainbridge New York.
Memorial contributions that will have a big impact directly on other young adults with Autism may directed to Full Pocket Farm at: www.fullpocketfarm.com
Condolences and memories may be expressed to family online at www.landersfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, Sidney, NY.
