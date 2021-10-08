Reverend Dr. Lee Sheaffer achieved resurrection on Thursday November 5, 2020.
He served as a pastor in the EUB/United Methodist Church for over 50 years, serving many churches and as District Superintendent in three districts in the Virginia Conference. Dr. Sheaffer graduated from Shenandoah College in Dayton VA, Bridgewater College in Bridgewater VA, and The United Theological Seminary in Dayton Ohio and was awarded a Doctor of Divinity from Shenandoah University in Winchester VA.
Dr. Sheaffer had the pleasure to serve as pastor to Mt Hebron EUB Church where he was awarded Rural Pastor of the year. After graduating from seminary he served at the Inwood/Pikeside EUB Charge, St. Marks United Methodist Church in Arlington VA, First United Methodist Church in Salem VA and Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Alexandria VA. Dr. Sheaffer also served as District Superintendent to the Winchester, Norfolk and Ashland Districts of the United Methodist Church, Virginia Conference. He served as Council Director for the Virginia Conference. He served as the executive director of the Association of Educational Institutions which serves all United Methodist affiliated Colleges and Schools in Virginia.
Dr. Sheaffer had a long association with Shenandoah University. Dating back to his close association with former president Forrest Racey, he worked closely with many of the university presidents until his retirement in 2004. Dr. Sheaffer served on the Shenandoah University Board of Trustees for forty years from 1964 to 2004 and was granted emeritus trustee status.
Dr. Sheaffer is preceded to the afterlife by one son; Jonathan Bruce Sheaffer and survived by his loving wife; Sue Anderson Sheaffer, two children Lee B. Sheaffer Jr and Gina Sheaffer Thornton. He has five grandchildren and one great grandchild. He will be greatly missed by both family and the many congregations he served.
A memorial service will be held in Dr Sheaffer's honor on Tuesday October 12, at 11:00 am at Braddock Street United Methodist Church in Winchester VA.
In lieu of flowers it was Dr. Sheaffer's request that donations be made to the Lee B & Sue A Sheaffer Scholarship fund at Shenandoah University
The Office of Advancement
Shenandoah University
1460 University Drive
Winchester, VA 22601.
