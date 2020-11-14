Reverend Dr. Lee Sheaffer achieved resurrection on Thursday November 5, 2020.
He served as a pastor in the EUB/United Methodist Church for over 50 years, serving many churches and as District Superintendent in three districts in the Virginia Conference. Dr. Sheaffer graduated from Shenandoah College in Dayton VA, Bridgewater College in Bridgewater VA, and The United Theological Seminary in Dayton Ohio and was awarded a Doctor of Divinity from Shenandoah University in Winchester VA. He served as a trustee to Shenandoah University from 1964 to 2004.
Dr. Sheaffer is preceded to the afterlife by one son; Jonathan Bruce Sheaffer and survived by his loving wife; Sue Anderson Sheaffer, two children Lee B. Sheaffer Jr and Gina Sheaffer Thornton. He has five grandchildren and one great grandchild. He will be greatly missed by both family and the many congregations he led.
In lieu of flowers it was Dr. Sheaffer's request that donations be made to the Lee B & Sue A Sheaffer Scholarship fund at
Shenandoah University
The Office of Advancement
Shenandoah University
1460 University Drive
Winchester VA 22601
