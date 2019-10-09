Lee Tyler Lavender, 68, lovingly known as “Tee Tee or Tee Brown”, 68 of Winchester, VA departed this life to be with his Lord on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at his home.
Lee Tyler Lavender was born October 18, 1950, in Winchester, VA., the son of the late Frank A. Lavender, Sr. and Mary Marlowe Lavender. He attended Douglas School before moving to Hagerstown, MD where he resided for many years before returning to Winchester.
A Celebration of Life Service will be October 12th 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 1317 South Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester, VA., with Rev. Kevin E. Wilson officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour before service at the church.
Inurnment will be later.
(1) entry
I will miss you my friend but I know you are at a better place. RIH
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.