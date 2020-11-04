Lela M. Davis, 74, of Stephens City, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020.
Mrs. Davis was born August 16, 1946 in Winchester; the daughter of the late Douglas L. Linaburg and Mary Whisman Linaburg Tuba. She retired as a teacher with Warren County Public Schools.
She married Boyd A. Davis on December 24, 1967 in Front Royal. Mr. Davis preceded her in death on June 14, 2017.
She is survived by her children, Bryce Allen Davis of Winchester, Blake Adam Davis of Plum, PA, and Elizabeth Ann Davis of Winchester; five grandchildren, Adeline Davis, Corder Davis, Cara Davis, Mattie Davis, and Anderson Davis; three brothers, Dennis Linaburg, Paul Arbogast, and Paul Garrett; and three sisters, Alice Tilstra, Anne Gardner, and Paulette Sandoval.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 2:00 4:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, VA 22603.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
