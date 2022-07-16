Lemuel Earl Whitelock
Lemuel Earl Whitelock, 73, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away February 23, 2021, at the Martinsburg Veterans Administration Medical Center, Martinsburg, WV.
Lem was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, sister and brother-in-law, and beloved wife Valerie Anne Whitelock. He is survived by his children, Douglas Whitelock and Julia Whitelock and her husband Brian Murphy; his granddaughter Elle Murphy; his brother Wes Whitelock; his dog Teddy Bear; and many other loving family members and friends.
Lem was born in Annapolis, Maryland, and grew up in Edgewater, Maryland, the youngest of three. As a teenager, he spent summers working on his uncle’s farm in Kentucky. Lem enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he was assigned to the K-9 division and deployed to Vietnam. Lem returned safely to the United States and completed his Bachelor’s Degree at Bowie State University.
After raising their children in Northern Virginia, Lem and Valerie moved to Strasburg, Virginia, to be closer to the Shenandoah Valley mountains, enjoying a view of Signal Knob from their home. Throughout the years, Lem cultivated his poetry and self-published a book of poems, May The Blessings Flow: A Collection of Spiritually Inspiring Poems . Lem and Valerie were long-standing members and believers in Eckankar.
In retirement, Lem and Valerie travelled extensively with trips to Europe, China, Africa, Alaska, and California. Lem also combined his experience with training canines and his dedication to his local community by providing his own pets as therapy dogs for those needing the companionship. He joined Valerie in quilting, was active in the local seniors group, taught laughter yoga at the community center, and dabbled in painting with Doug. Lem will forever be remembered for being immensely thoughtful, caring, loving, and kind. He has been greatly missed over the past year plus and will continue to be missed by all.
An Eckankar service of celebration of Lem’s life will be held in Reston, Virginia, on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 2pm. There may also be a Zoom option. Please email Julia Whitelock at remembering
lem@gmail.com to let the family know whether you intend to attend and to obtain additional details on the location as capacity may be limited.
