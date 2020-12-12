Lemuel Nathan Jordan
Lemuel Nathan “Lem” Jordan, 74, of Clear Brook, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
Lemuel was born in 1946 in Beaumont, Texas, the son of the late John N. Jordan and the late Ada K. Jordan. He was a graduate of Sam Houston University in Texas with a master’s degree. Lemuel was a veteran serving with the US Army, earning the National Defense Service Ribbon. He was a member of Open Door Baptist Church in Clear Brook, Virginia where he was a deacon and was involved in a lot of church activities.
Surviving is a daughter, Jean Jacoby (Paul) of Spokane, Washington; son, William Jordan of Winchester, Virginia; grandson, William Jordan of Martinsburg, West Virginia; sisters, Elizabeth Mauboules of Sour Lake Texas, Mary Hoover of Houston, Texas, and Olive Ketle of Kountze, Texas.
A memorial service for Lem will be announced at a later date at Open Door Baptist Church in Clear Brook, Virginia.
Immediate services will be held in Texas. Interment will be in Pine Ridge Cemetery in Kountze, Texas.
Local arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, and Texas arrangements are being handled by Broussard’s Mortuary in Beaumont, Texas.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Lemuel’s memory to Pine Ridge Cemetery, PO Box 1283, Sour Lake, TX, 77659.
