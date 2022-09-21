Lemuel Wayne Dirting
Lemuel Wayne Dirting, 85, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, at home.
Lem was born in October 28, 1936, in Martinsburg, WV, the son of the late Lewis Lemuel Dirting and Claudia Faustina Townsend. He graduated from Hedgesville High School and Shepherd College. After 33 years of service, he retired from 3M Company in 1995. Lem also served in the Air National Guard of WV and the Reserve of the U.S. Air Force. His many hobbies included shooting, hunting, fishing, golf, poker and skiing.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Joyce Strother of Winchester, VA; four children from his marriage to Barbara Henry, Lisa Cook Hollet, Wendi Noll, Dana Greist, and Drew Dirting, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lemuel was preceded in death by his sister, Gwendolyn Kay Reed, and his brother, Larry T. Dirting
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to The Community Cat Alliance, PO BOX 2611, Winchester, VA 22604.
All services will be private.
