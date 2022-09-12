OBIT_Lena_A_Lemaster_63449-2

Lena A. Lemaster

Lena A. Lemaster, 84, of Bunker Hill, WV, passed away Wednesday September 29, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center. Lena was born on February 4, 1937, in Martinsburg WV, to Charles and Dorothy Aikens. Lena is preceded in death by her husband, Desmond, of 56 years.

She was a lifetime member of Payne’s Chapel United Methodist Church. She worked in management at Capitol Records in Winchester, VA. She retired as a travel agent at Schrock Tours and Travel in Winchester. Lena loved to travel, always ready for a new adventure. There aren't too many places she hadn't been. An avid hunter, she was the only lady at the hunt club where she, Desmond, Chuck and Jeff hunted for years. She loved to garden and loved her flowers.

Lena's family includes:

Chuck Lemaster and his wife Libby

Lori Anderson and her husband Paul

Jeff Lemaster and his wife Mary

Grandchildren: Kevin, Kayla, Tia, David, Kristal and Denver

Great-grandchildren Valorie and Jett

Sister Deborah Wolfe-Gentry and husband Jerry

A memorial service will be September 17, 2022, at 4 pm. at Payne’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 631Avanti Drive, Bunker Hill, WV. A meal will follow at Ridgeway Church Hall, 41 Specks Run Road, Bunker Hill.

