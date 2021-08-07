Lena C. Stephenson "Steve"

Lena C. Stephenson, 89 of Winchester passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Lena was born in 1931 in Durham, NC to the late Otis and Lena Earp, distant cousin of Wyatt Earp.
Lena worked and retired as a Central Supply Dispatcher at Winchester Medical Center. She was a member of Mt. View United Methodist Church. Lena enjoyed doing cross stich, reading her favorite magazines, gardening, cooking and canning vegetables but most of all loved spending time with her family.
Lena married Jack "Mickey" Stephenson in Frederick, MD. Jack preceded Lena in death.
Lena is survived by her daughters, Donna C. Gillian and husband Shawn and Jaye E. Baker; grandchildren, Jack Miller and wife Tricia, Larry Geisler and wife Lisa, Denaye Baker and fiancé William, Rodney Baker, Jr. and wife Jessica; great grandchildren, Joshua, Jordan, Megan, Colton, Kylie, Xavier, Myalyn, Zackariah, Cameron, Rory and Waylon. Lena was the last surviving member of her fourteen brothers and sisters, among those siblings there were four sets of twins of which Lena was one.
Lena is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jack and middle daughter, Jackie C. Keaton.
A visitation will be held Sunday, August 8, 2021 from 4pm to 6pm with a service the following day, Monday, August 9, 2021 at 1pm, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A gathering of friends and family will gather after the service at grandson, Larry Geisler's in Mountain Falls. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions in Lena's memory may be made to: North Mountain Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, 186 Rosenberger Ln, Winchester, VA 22602
