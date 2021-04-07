Lena G. Harmon, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Living Waters Senior Care in Timberville, VA.
Lena was born October 13, 1944 in Millwood, VA. The youngest of four children born to William A. and Corrine K. Pyne. She attended Clarke County High School & she held many jobs thoughout her career, to include School bus driver, security officer and homemaker.
Lena married Forrest L. (Lynnie) Harmon in Oct of 1968.
She is survived by two siblings, Wiliam A. Pyne Jr. of Winchester VA & Eleanor Surface of Front Royal, VA. Two sons, John Wesley Goforth III of Front Royal, VA and Timothy W. Harmon of Berryville, VA. Four grandchildren; Joshua Goforth, Jacqueline Goforth, Jacobe Goforth and Catherine Harmon. Four great grandchildren; Kyleigh Goforth, Jordyn Bowyer, Jade Mason and Cayde Mason.
Lena is preceded in death by her husband Lynnie Harmon and one brother Henry C. Pyne of Millwood, VA.
Visitation will be held Monday, April 12, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00pm at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel with Pastor Alan Morrison officiating. For those who wish to attend remotely, a livestream will be available. Please visit www.ompsfuneralhome.com under Lena's obituary page. Follow the link which will be available 30min. prior to service.
Mrs. Harmon will be laid to rest immediately following at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Intrepid Hospice USA, 427 Lee Jackson Highway, Suite A3, Staunton, VA 24401.
Obituary and tribute wall can be viewed at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
