Lena, 90, departed this life 25 August 2019 at the Rose Hill Nursing Home, Berryville, Va. where she had been a resident for many years.
She was born 24 September 1928 at Cold Stream, Hampshire, WV the 11th of 12 children of John and Malissa Clark Belford.
She was a 1947 graduate of Capon Bridge High School.
She married Kenneth Lewis Sr. 15 June 1952, he and a son Michael preceded her in death as did her siblings, Velda Pugh, Gordon Belford, Aldin Belford, Delphia Kerns, Violet Sirbaugh, Nellie Kerns, Wanda Jones, Warren Belford, Mildred McElroy Nikkel, Granis McElroy and John Belford.
A son Kenneth Jr. and wife Janice reside in Alabama.
Arrangements were with Jones Funeral Home. Memorial at a future date.
