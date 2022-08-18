Lennis D. Layne
Lennis Diane Layne, 64, of Stephens City, VA, died on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at her home.
Lennis was born on March 29, 1958 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of the late Connie M. Chapman and Ruby M. Tharpe Thompson. Lennis enjoyed spending time outdoors, and being with her family especially her grandchildren.
Lennis married Paul Layne on September 11, 1997 in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with her husband of 24 years are two daughters: Karen Bailey of Romney, WV; Melissa Ackley of Lenoir City, TN; a step-son: Nathan Erter of Kansas City, MO; a brother: David Chapman; four sisters: Helen Becthold, Joan Kerns, Stella Platt, & Judy Parnell; three grandchildren: Erica & Jessie Bailey, and Cole Alexander; a great-grandchildren: Bodhi Bailey; two nieces: Hannah & Madison Chapman.
She is preceded in death by a sister: Janie McBride; and a brother: John Chapman.
A celebration of Lennis life will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 12:00 PM at the Sherando Park, 150 Park Ln., Stephens City, VA 22655.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.