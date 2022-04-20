Lenora Ruth Campbell Brill
Lenora Ruth Campbell Brill was received into the presence of her Lord and Savior on April 16,2022. She was the widow of Rev. Luther Brill who gained his call to heaven on January 23, 2000. They founded and pastored the Holiness Christian Church in Winchester, VA.
She was the daughter of the late Douglas Campbell and Pearl (Bragg) Campbell born in Turkey Knob, WV, and raised in Mount Hope, WV. She was preceded in death by brothers Jesse Campbell, Damon Campbell, and Charles Campbell. Sisters Juel (Campbell) Lesher, Nellie (Campbell) Paxton, Virgie (Campbell) Biggs, and Janie Campbell.
She was honored at a "Celebration of Rosie's" in September 2021 where during WWII she worked in Baltimore, MD, as a "Rosie" who stepped up to take the place of those who went off to war. They manufactured the items needed for battle.
She was an avid bowler on the Senior League at Pikeside Lanes where she made many friends and loved every one of them. She bowled until she was 97. She celebrated her 98th birthday an April 11, 2022, surrounded by family and many friends. She was restfully held in His arms as she left her earthly body and received her ultimate healing. She was a brilliant light of God's love and grace to all she met. She was a true example of the walk every Christian should demonstrate. She was a friend, confidant, and a prayer warrior for so many. She was one who never met a stranger. She was grateful her full mind up to the end, able to communicate with a clear mind and memory. Her Bunker Hill BIC Church family meant so much to her. She put forth much effort to be in church when the doors were open. She said, "I need to go because I do not know when it will be my last time." Oh, that we all had her drive. She fought through cancer and even a fractured neck in 2021. She is now sheltered in His arms and together again with her loved ones on that golden shore. Well done thy good and faithful servant.
She is survived by her son, Douglas, and wife Boneda (Ritter) Brill. Grandsons Troy Brill, Michael Brill, and Rodney Brill and Ana Rodrigues. Granddaughter Rhonda (Brill) Slider. Great-grandsons Kane Brill and Elijah Brill and great-granddaughter Chloie Rodrigues Ortez. Also, her "adopted daughter and caregiver" Brenda Kifer.
She surely will be missed from our circle here on earth, but we will meet again on that heavenly shore. She is now sheltered in the arms of Jesus and together again with her beloved husband, Luther.
Services will be held Thursday, April 21 at the Bunker Hill BIC Church at 9203 Winchester Ave, Bunker Hill, WV. Viewing 12:00 - 1:00 PM with a Celebration of Life from 1:00- 2:00 PM. Interment will be at Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester, VA.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bunker Hill Brethren in Christ Church, 9203 Winchester Ave, Bunker Hill, WV 25413.
Pall bearers are Troy Brill, Michael Brill, Rodney Brill, Stephen Campbell, John Campbell, and Gary Campbell. Honorary pall bearers are Dr. Keith Wolfe, Dr. Nick Gemma, Rodney Huff and Kane Brill.
