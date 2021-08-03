Lenwood Thomas Nichols, 89, of Stephens City, Virginia, died Monday, August 2, 2021 in Hilltop House Assisted Living, Winchester, Virginia.
Mr. Nichols was born May 12, 1932 in Kabletown, West Virginia, son of the late James Ester Nichols and Iler Irene Nicholson Nichols.
He worked as a master carpenter for Oakcrest Properties.
He married Dorothy Virginia Nicholson on July 22, 1950. Mrs. Nichols died on May 14, 2013.
Surviving are two daughters, Barbara Tinsmen (John) of Middletown, VA and Donna Nichols of Charlottesville, VA; son Roger Nichols (Carolyn) of Gore, VA; sister, Luna Sorrells of Winchester, VA; brother, Earl Nichols of Stephens City, VA; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
His brothers, Carl, Frank, James, Nicholas and Lewis Nichols and sisters, Ethel Jenkins, Elsie Hawkins, and Edith Bell, all preceded him in death.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 P. M. Thursday, August 5, 2021 in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Middletown, VA.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 P. M. Wednesday evening at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
