Born August 27, 1927, in Bristol, CT to William and Angelina (Vanasse) Branchaud. He served in the US Army from 1945-1947, stationed in Korea.
He is survived by his daughter, Susan Wilson (Barry); stepdaughters, Sharon Toussaint (Peter) and Bonnie Bischoff (Bill); five grandchildren, David Toussaint (Kelly), Mark Toussaint (Renee), Kyle Bischoff (Krista), Tiffany Wilson, Brian Wilson (Stacey), six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Lucien Branchaud and Rene Branchaud, and many wonderful friends.
He is predeceased by his parents, first wife MaryAnn Tomalis, second wife Shirley Stephens, son Michael Branchaud, brothers Raymond Branchaud and Albert Branchaud, and sister Rita Bouchard.
He was an avid wood carver and enjoyed bluegrass music and winters in Port Charlotte, FL.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30 AM on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church Cemetery, Winchester, VA.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice at https://brhospice.org.
