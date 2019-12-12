Leola Elizabeth Rolle, 57, of Winchester, VA passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Inova Hospital Leesburg, VA.
She was born on August 3, 1962 in Winchester, the daughter of Leo and Betty Jean Rolle.
Leola worked at Xerox Corporation as a copier technician. She attended Cornerstone United Pentecostal Church.
She is preceded in death by her mother as well as her brother, Ivan Eugene Stern.
She is survived by her father, Leo Rolle of Tampa FL., her son, Christian Michael Morrison of Winchester, and her brother, Rocky Allen Stern of Winchester.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 11:00 — 12:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will follow the visitation at 12:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester, with Minister Charmissa D. Biscoe and Elder Blane T. Medley officiating. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Online Condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.