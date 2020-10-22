Leon Edward Sisk
Leon Edward Sisk, 69, of Bunker Hill, WV, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Martinsburg VA Medical Center.
Born July 29, 1951 in Leesburg, VA, he was the son of the late Robert Edward Lee Sisk and Mary Gertrude D’Angelo.
Leon was a Vietnam Vet, who served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1972. He retired to Florida from his career as a long-haul truck driver, and later moved to Bunker Hill, WV. He loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed talking to people and helping others.
Leon was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Sue Sisk. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Natasha Sisk; daughters Linda Cina and Claire Martin; two grandchildren, Sarah and Elena Gallin; a sister Barbara Hutton, a brother James Letterman; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Service and interment at Shenandoah Memorial Park are private.
Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Leon’s name to Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Road #100, Silver Springs, MD. 20910.
