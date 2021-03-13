Leon F. Janow “Lee”
Leon Frank Janow, 83, of Stephens City, Virginia, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at his home.
Mr. Janow was born May 20, 1937 in New York City, New York, the son of the late Mitchell Janow and Esther Lufrano Janow.
He served in the U. S. Air Force. He was a real estate broker and building contractor.
Surviving with his wife, Louise Mary D’Angelo Janow, are two sons, Michael James Janow (Marie) and Scott Frank Janow (Nancy), both of Stephens City, VA; a brother, Edward Janow of Williamsburg, VA; a sister, Marilyn Alfano of Fort Myers, FL; 9 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
A daughter, Suzanne Louise Janow and a grandson, Alexander M. D. Janow, preceded him in death.
A funeral mass will be held 11:00 A. M., Friday, April 16, 2021 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Winchester with Rev. Stephen Holmes officiating. Burial will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester with military honors provided by the Clarke County Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends 5:00 — 7:00 P. M. Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
