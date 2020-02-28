Leon Geise Ray, Sr., 88 of Stephens City, VA died February 24, 2020 at Lynn Care Center in Front Royal, VA. Mr. Ray was born on February 18, 1932 in Birmingham, AL. He was raised in Atlanta, GA the son of the late Frank Troy and Sara Will Ray. He was a member of Fellowship Bible Church. He was preceded in death by his wife Linda Ray.
He is survived by 5 children: David (Jennifer) Ray of Tallahassee, FL, Robin (Bill) Carraway of Monroe, GA, Jay (Terri) Strawn of Lawrenceville, GA, Lee (Janell) Ray of Fort Wayne, IN and Christi (Tim) Dean of Stephens City, VA; 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service held in the chapel at Shenandoah Memorial Park on March 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. followed by a reception at Fellowship Bible Church for family and friends. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Lynn Care for the care shown to their father. Memorial contributions can be made to the Blue Ridge Food Bank and to the Activity Fund at Lynn Care Center.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
