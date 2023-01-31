Leon Marcus Stagner Leon Marcus Stagner, 85, of Berryville, died Thursday, January 26, 2023, in Winchester Medical Center.
He was born June 3, 1937, in Virginia, the son of Ross and Alice Bell Stagner.
Mr. Stagner worked in produce sales.
A funeral service will be Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester, with Pastor Paul Campbell officiating.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.